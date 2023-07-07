Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TDW stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. Tidewater has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after buying an additional 230,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after buying an additional 342,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after buying an additional 159,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

