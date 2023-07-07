MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 2,197 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,197 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $893,717.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,292,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MDB opened at $399.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $418.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

