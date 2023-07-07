Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Zacks Research

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

