Marc Taxay Sells 1,040 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $167,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24.

On Monday, May 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $158.90 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $144.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

