DnB Asset Management AS Takes $2.76 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,459 shares of company stock worth $67,729,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

