DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

