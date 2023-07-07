DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 7,701 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alight Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 488,048 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 31.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,273 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,644 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $27.20 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

