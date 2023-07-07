DnB Asset Management AS Sells 587 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $146.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

