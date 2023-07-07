DnB Asset Management AS Buys Shares of 35,998 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Graco Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE GGG opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

