DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,160 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in M&T Bank by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 317,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,008 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.18.

MTB opened at $125.33 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.