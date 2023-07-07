Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,999,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.82 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

