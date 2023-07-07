Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,311 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

