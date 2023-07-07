DnB Asset Management AS Sells 4,368 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at $125,566,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at $125,566,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,712 shares of company stock worth $26,752,020. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

