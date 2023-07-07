DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.71 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

