Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $421.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

