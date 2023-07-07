The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average is $147.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

