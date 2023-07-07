Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

