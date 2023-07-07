Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $203,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $465,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,516,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 7,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $465,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $5,101,040. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

SIG stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

