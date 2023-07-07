992 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $421.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.25 and a 200-day moving average of $269.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.70.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.