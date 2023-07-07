Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,582 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,971,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $421.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

