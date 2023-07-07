Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 2.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $289.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

