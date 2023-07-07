Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

