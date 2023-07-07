Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,862 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,458,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 134,681 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

