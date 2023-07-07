DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.61 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,245,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of CF stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

