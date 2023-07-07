Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,639,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $73.24 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

