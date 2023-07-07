DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 84,169 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 337.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,135 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 84,169 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

