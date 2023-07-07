DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baozun were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1,700.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 30.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 151,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

Baozun stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $274.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

