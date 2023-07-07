DnB Asset Management AS Sells 12,773 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Robert Half International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

