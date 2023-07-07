DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MHK opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $137.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile



Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

