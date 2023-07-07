Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Holdings Lifted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 466.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,366 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

ELAN stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -245.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

