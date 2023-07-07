DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,900 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

FITB stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.