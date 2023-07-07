Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 870 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $156.55 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $162.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.