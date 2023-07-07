Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,069 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,832 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $36.03 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

