SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

KRE stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

