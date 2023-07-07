778 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,404,000 after buying an additional 858,266 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,386,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after buying an additional 117,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at $63,401,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,983 shares of company stock worth $11,954,376. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $54.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.59 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.