Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

