Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 115 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 344.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 98,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $164,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Watsco by 12.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

NYSE:WSO opened at $372.77 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

