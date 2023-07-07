Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $58,000 Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 175.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at $640,831.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,952 shares of company stock worth $50,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of KPTI opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.