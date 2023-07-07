Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 522 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of B. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

