Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
