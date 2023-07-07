Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 466 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 728.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Barclays lifted their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

(Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.