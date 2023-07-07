Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,000 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,027,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

