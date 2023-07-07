Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 492 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

