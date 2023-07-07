Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,031 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.08 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

