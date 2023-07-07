Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,881 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

