Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 254.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 95,161 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $140.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

