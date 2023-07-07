Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on S shares. Stephens lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $14.41 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,443 shares of company stock worth $6,531,828 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

