Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,275 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Company Profile

Shares of DRD stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

(Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.