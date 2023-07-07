iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EWN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $43.67.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.