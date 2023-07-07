Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,323,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 2,586,257 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,962.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 607,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 577,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,901,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after buying an additional 159,721 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

